Holiday Helpings Family Meal Giveaway will take place on Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Hosted by Baton Rouge-based company Disaster Resource Group, the drive-through event will provide 2,000 free holiday meals for Lake Charles families.
Disaster Resource Group worked in Southwest Louisiana during the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Laura providing meals, showers and housing accommodations in “mini-cities” for linemen who arrived from all over the country.
Danielle Gremillion, communications director, said the tragedy of the hurricane moved the company’s CEO Wayne Stabiler Jr. to create a special Christmas themed event for residents. “We were down there right in the middle of that, seeing the damage and catastrophe. Wayne decided that he wanted to give back to Lake Charles…He wanted to make sure Lake Charles was not forgotten and that those families will get a Christmas meal,” she said.
Disaster Resource Group’s crew of 50 from Louisiana, Georgia and Tennessee will cook and distribute 2,000 turkeys, 5,000 pounds of sweet potatoes, 5,000 pounds of green beans and 2,000 pecan pies to be distributed in 2,000 family sized, aluminum pans.
“When they get there, it’ll be a warm meal. They can either eat it then or they can warm it later. We estimate it’ll be enough for eight to 10 people,” Dondi McNaulty, corporate chef, said.
McNaulty, an experienced corporate chef, said the damage Lake Charles sustained in August was unlike anything he’d ever seen. “We were there from day one or two and we saw the devastation. This was probably one of the worst times and worst devastated areas I’ve ever seen.”
Upon arriving back in the city this week, he added, “One of the big things I’ve noticed is that it’s (Lake Charles) still devastated. It’s important to get this information out there: Lake Charles is pretty bad off and it still needs major help,” he said.
Stabiler said that he hopes Holiday Helpings Family Meal Giveaway will show residents that they are still in the thoughts and memories of those who answered the city’s initial call for help. “We are deeply grateful to have provided the relief services to the hard-working power restoration teams in Lake Charles; and we know firsthand this community has endured tremendous loss. In addition, they are struggling with COVID fatigue. We want to bring some hope and happiness to this community,” he said in a news release.
COVID-19 precautions will be taken as the meals are prepared and distributed. Vehicles should enter the Lake Charles Civic Center via Bord Du Lac Drive. No registration is required. Meals will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.