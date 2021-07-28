Handling a new, bigger role on offense did little to slow the progress of St. Louis guard Paris Guillory, who took over point guard duties and helped the Saints win the Division II state championship last year.
Guillory averaged 16.7 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 6 steals per game as a sophomore and was named MVP of the championship game win over two-time defending champion Liberty after scoring a game-high 19 points. She was voted first team on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A All State team. The Saints finished the season with a 30-1 record.
Those awards aren’t stopping Guillory’s determination to keep getting better.
“I’m really looking forward to improving my offense,” she said. “My defense also gets better every day with me getting quicker because of the weight I am losing. I want to add to my moves on offense. I am looking to add a spin move. Right now I think my defense is my biggest strength and my ball-handling is good.”
Guillory took an on-ball role last year after focusing on defense and scoring as a freshman. She relished the opportunity to play a bigger part.
“I liked being able to control the floor a little more,” she said. “It was fun to be the point guard after being a role player my freshman year.”
After losing the title game to Liberty as a freshman, Guillory said she was better prepared for the title game as a sophomore.
“We came with a different mindset than my freshman year,” she said. “My first year, I was nervous. The second time I knew what to expect and was able to turn my aggressiveness up. It felt really good to play well on the big stage. I felt the energy as soon as the opening tip went up and kept it through the whole game. It was amazing.”
Guillory and all state senior forward Myca Trail gives the Saints a pair of versatile stars.
“It’s good because it’s like if I am not doing something in one game, she is doing it,” Guillory said. “If she isn’t doing something, I am. It’s like a dynamic duo.”
The Saints won last year’s title without a senior on the roster. That changes this year, with seven seniors on the team.
“I have been playing with them my whole high school career,” Guillory said. “I want to accomplish more with them this one year we have left. They have taught a lot, just by me watching them. They have taught me how to control my emotions, keep my composure during games. That makes my game so much better.”
Guillory said she has improved physically and mentally since arriving at St. Louis.
“My IQ for the game — knowing when to pass, when to do this, when to do that — is better,” she said. “I’m smarter, quicker and have improved all the fundamentals.”
Guillory said Saints head coach Tony Johnson has helped her mature and taught her to handle adversity.
“I’ve been a really emotional player since I was little, anything that frustrated me, I would start crying or get angry,” she said. “He taught me to have fun, and promised me that if I just had fun, I would play well. He tells me not to think about it, just have fun and play honestly.”