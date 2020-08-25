- The ASSIST Agency will close at noon today, Aug. 26, and will remain closed Thursday. All offices in Crowley, Jennings and Abbeville will be closed. The offices will reopen when the danger has passed. If you have any questions, call 788-7551 ext. 138.
- Given Hurricane Laura’s forecasted path, Sasol will temporarily shut down its facilities at Lake Charles, Houston and Winnie, Texas. “We will continue to monitor the situation and resume operations when it is safe to do so,” the company said in a news release.
- As city of Sulphur offices will be closed until it is safe to reopen. Waste Management will suspect all residential routes today and Thursday. Due to the mandatory evacuation order for Calcasieu Parish, public safety and other essential personnel are staged to respond to emergencies, however response times may be delayed due to the storm and recovery.
- Out of an abundance of caution, all Christus Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana hospitals and outpatient facilities will be closed today, Aug. 26, and Thursday, Aug. 27, and all elective procedures will be rescheduled.
- The Ochsner Christus Health Clinics will be closed the rest of the week. The community COVID Testing scheduled for this week at the Christus Senior Activity Center has been canceled.
- The Emergency Care Centers at Christus Ochsner Health St. Patrick Hospital and Christus Ochsner Health Lake Area Hospital will remain open throughout the storm
- All JD Bank Branches will be closed today, Aug. 26, and Thursday, Aug. 27, due to the impending landfall of Hurricane Laura. The customer service line will be available by calling 800-789-5159, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
- VINTO — Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel announced that it is temporarily close to the public. Customers with reservations or questions may call Delta Downs at (800) 589-7441 for further assistance.
- Trinity Baptist Church and the Trinity Center will be closed until Monday, Aug. 31. Sunday services will be available on social media and KPLC.
- Cheniere Engergy external communications manager Jenna Palfrey said the facility has temporarily suspended operations and evacuated personnel at Sabine Pass LNG. “After consulting with our team of weather, safety, operations and security teams, Cheniere management has decided to activate emergency plans to evacuate personnel and temporarily suspend operations at Sabine Pass as a result of the approaching hurricane.”
- All Calcasieu Parish School Board schools and facilities will be closed through Friday, Aug. 28. All virtual learning is also cancelled during this time. Families can expect an update from the board this weekend as to the status of school for next week. Weather closure updates will be provided via phone calls and also available for viewing on the board’s website and social media pages.