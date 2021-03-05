Why celebrate the luck o’ the Irish only one day this month? The Christus Ochsner Southwestern Louisiana Foundation is proposing a way to help wee babes, enjoy a bit ‘o craic and win prizes, including a 2021 Toyota RAV4 donated by Lake Charles Toyota.
Registration closes March 5 to participate in The Green Hat Charity Fun Run/Walk/Crawl/Drive, the COVID Edition. Proceeds benefit Women’s Birthing Services at Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital. The deadline to purchase a ticket for the RAV4 — only — is March 30.
“Last year, we eagerly anticipated our third annual Green Hat Fun Run/Walk/ Crawl and Cook-off Event; however, due to COVID-19, our efforts were postponed,” said Cheyanna Glyenn, Children’s Miracle Network and Events Director, Christus Ochsner Southwestern Louisiana Foundation. “With the new norm of social distancing and masking, we are excited to host the third annual Green Hat Fun Run/Walk/Crawl/Drive, the COVID Edition.”
The $35 entry fee includes T-shirt, lanyard, mask and six tickets. Tickets may be redeemed through March 30 at the Crying Eagle for an order of boudin and a pint of Flagship beer; at 121 Artisan Bistro for a signature green drink and order of parmesan garlic bread; at Laguna’s Mexican Grill and Cantina for a small queso and green margarita; at Casa Manana for chips and salsa and one small queso; at Pujo St. Café for a glass of wine and fruit and cheese tray and at MacFarlane’s Celtic Pub for an order of fried pickles and peppers.
These can be picked up through March 15 between noon and 4 p.m. at at the Foundation Office, 437 Dr. Michael DeBakey Dr., located in the Northeast corner of the parking garage. For those who want a T-shirt only, the cost is $20.
An $80 entry fee includes all of the above, plus a ticket to win the RAV4. Or, participants can purchase a raffle ticket for the RAV4 through March 30 for $50. A Green hat entry is not required.
On March 31, to culminate the 2021 Green Hat events, a drawing will be held. The Leprechaun’s Pot will be filled with tickets redeemed at each participating restaurant for prizes such as a gift certificate to a downtown hair salon, local casino possibilities and more.
Participants must be 21 or older. For those who previously registered in 2020, the entry fee is waived. Winners need not be present to win. The cost of a raffle ticket is not eligible for a tax-deduction gift. Winner is responsible for payment of taxes prior to delivery of automobile.
Register online or purchase a ticket for the Toyota only at https://christusochsnerswlafoundation.org/green-hat-fun-run-walk-crawl/ or call 337.430.5353 for additional info.
“The continued support of the community with this event is appreciated and so important to the Women’s Birthing Services at Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital because babies are born every day. The proceeds of the event will help fund advanced fetal monitoring units that provide accurate monitoring of babies while allowing the mother to ambulate. This monitor allows for fetal heartbeat monitoring at 28 weeks gestation, whereas a typical monitor does not allow for such early heartbeat monitoring,” said Kay C. Barnett, CFRE, executive director of development, Christus Ochsner Southwestern Louisiana Foundation.
The Foundation and Christus Ochsner Lake Area Hospital staff are grateful for the support sponsors: Sweet Lake Land and Oil Company, LLC, KPLC, Citgo, American Press, Triad – The Newtron Group, Louisiana Mortgage Associates, Digikast, JD Bank, Tim & Jordan Haman, Stockwell, Sievert, Viccellio, Clements & Shaddock, L.L.P., P.S. Promotions, B1 Bank, Lamar Advertising, Champeaux Evans Hotard Architects, and Lake Charles Toyota for donating the 2021 Toyota RAV4 for the Green Hat Raffle.