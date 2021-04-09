A former Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was convicted Friday in the rape and sexual battery of three girls.
David P. Monceaux, 34, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree rape and three counts of sexual battery of a juvenile. His victims ranged in age from 4 to 10.
Sentencing for has been set for April 21 under Judge Mike Canaday. Monceaux is now facing life without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence and is being held without bond.
Monceaux had worked in the CPSO corrections department for two years. During his February 2020 arrest, Sheriff Tony Manuco said his office had received a complaint about Monceaux having inappropriate behavior with a juvenile.
Monceaux later confessed the allegations to detectives, Mancuso said.
“In this particular case, I think that we had enough probable cause and more than enough evidence in our situation to investigate it ourselves,” he said.