It was time to get out of Dodge.
In August 2020, COVID-19 virus news just kept getting worse. Lake Charles had just been named the No. 1 spot in the nation for new cases. And it was hot. Not the kind of hot that people of the North complain about, but the soul-sapping, energy-eviscerating, brain-befuddling Louisiana kind of hot.
My husband, Joe, and I are senior citizens. Experts were warning us to stay home because the virus was stalking old people. We needed to get out of Dodge, but we needed to do it safely. We would keep our heads down, masks on, and find a place where the virus wouldn’t find us.
So, where to go?
We headed to the Great Outdoors, specifically to state parks in Tennessee and Kentucky. National parks, we thought, would be too crowded, but state parks are often less well known.
Louisiana has 21 state parks. Only a month earlier, we had spent a week in a cabin at Fontainebleau State Park near Mandeville, and it was lovely. But this time we wanted to get a little further away. So we combined our quest for cooler fresh air with an item on my husband’s bucket list – his desire to see the natural wonders of his home state, Kentucky. Even though he had grown up there, he had never seen the state’s most famous scenic wonders. On the way, we would stop in Tennessee at a state park I had heard about from members of the Number One Ladies Hiking Society – Fall Creek Falls State Park.
Our plan to stay safe from COVID was to: 1) bring lots of face masks, 2) rent entire houses near the state parks through Airbnb.com, 3) do our own cooking in these houses, and 4) spend our time outside on the trails, far from people. We brought books for the evenings, knowing our Airbnb houses didn’t have televisions or wifi. It sounded perfect.
As we entered Fall Creek Falls State Park, we congratulated ourselves on our good planning. We went into the Visitors Center to get a map of the trails, and that’s when we realized that one of our plan’s main tenants was wrong. The park was crowded! People were everywhere, and no one was wearing masks. But, we told ourselves, we were going to be outside – COVID still wouldn’t find us.
Fall Creek Falls State Park is one of Tennessee’s largest parks, and it is also one of the most visited. We bought a Diet Coke and a Moon Pie at the park’s General Store, and the (unmasked) man behind the counter said he was the busier than he had been in the past 12 years!
Outside was great. The park encompasses almost 30,000 acres, and everywhere we looked there were rivers with cascades, gorges, and several lovely waterfalls. Falls Creek Falls is one of the highest waterfalls in the eastern half of the United States. It falls 256 feet into a lovely green pool. A steep path led down from the top of the gorge to that pool, and a handful of people were swimming.
Crowds were easy to avoid. People congregated at the overlooks next to the roads. Once on the trails, it felt like we had the park to ourselves. Posted signs warned that groups were limited to 10 people, and most of the hikers were either alone or in groups of two or three.
The exception was the youth. One group of about 15 teenagers kept popping up. We saw them sitting on a cliff, casually swinging their feet over a precipice of 300 feet. Then we saw them crossing a river, right above a waterfall, and feeling their way across the rocky bottom until they could peek over the falls. I’m sure they felt nothing bad could happen to them. They were young.
Most trails were easy to find and travel, but one was a challenge – the appropriately named Lost Creek Falls and Cave. It was administered by the park, but located in the Lost Creek State Natural Area, about 30 miles from the park’s main border.
Our verbal directions from a park ranger turned out to be wrong. The roads were too minor to be on the Kentucky state map, and our GPS couldn’t find it, so we spent all afternoon driving through intermittent downpours on narrow gravel roads. Churches, most obscure evangelical denominations, appeared to outnumber farmhouses. Instead of advertising businesses, signs along the road offered hand-painted Bible verses. “Jesus saves,” we were assured.
Then our road came to a dead end, right at the entrance to a prison. A tall barbed wire fence barred our way. Signs advised us to turn around. As we did so, the rain stopped, the sun came out, and soon we saw a sign – “Lost Creek Falls.” We climbed down to the pond below the falls and entered a magical green grotto. Falling water glinted from the sun’s rays and a fresh breeze cooled our brows. It was ours; there was no one around for miles and miles.
The ranger back at the Visitors Center at Fall Creek Falls (the one who gave us the faulty directions) had warned us to avoid an adjacent cave. Bats were nesting, he said, and we shouldn’t disturb them. We peered in, felt the cool wind pouring out, and wondered if we should venture in, just a little bit. Then I remembered about bat poop and decided to stay in the sunlight.
Later, we found out that the area wasn’t exactly “ours.” No other than the Walt Disney Corp. knew about it. Both the falls and the cave were the backdrop for several scenes in the 1994 “Jungle Book” movie.
We left Tennessee and drove north into Kentucky. Our destination was the famous Natural Bridge State Park. To our surprise, we learned that Kentucky has the more natural arches than anyplace in the United States, with the one exception of the Four Corners region out west. We planned on hiking to several, and also wanted to explore the nearby Red River Gorge Geologic Area and surrounding Daniel Boone National Forest. Joe had heard stories about these areas all his life, but somehow just never made the trip himself.
Natural Bridge is made of sandstone. It is 65 feet tall, has a span of 78 feet, and is one of the oldest tourist attractions in the State of Kentucky. A railroad company first developed it in 1895. Later, L&N Railroad acquired it. In 1910, L&N turned it over to the State of Kentucky and it became one of Kentucky’s original four state parks.
The largest crowds of the entire trip were on the historic trail up to the top of this arch. Hikers huffed and puffed in single file, many resting in little shelters built by the Civilian Conservation Corp in 1934. Finally we reached the arch. People squeezed through a crack in a massive rock to climb to the top, where it felt like a big party was going on. The view was magnificent. Everyone was happily talking, as people seemed to feel a kinship with the other hikers who had made the climb. No one wore masks.
This famous trail was the only one that was crowded. The usual scenario was to meet a couple other hikers, move aside, say hello, and carry on. We hiked to numerous arches and waterfalls, and followed lovely streams. Our favorite hike was in the Red River Gorge. In less than two miles it had everything-- a stream, a waterfall, a pool for swimming under the falls, and a natural sandstone arch that spanned the creek. We met a few families on the trail – and yes, the youngsters left the safety of the trail to scramble to the top of the arch, looking like they owned the world up there. We turned a corner and saw a young woman lying face up to the sun, spreadeagled in the gently cascading waterfall. I’m sure she thought she owned the world too.
We almost skipped one of the most magnificent falls in the United States because we thought it would be too crowded and more like a resort – an impression enhanced by the name of the park, the Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. But one of our Facebook friends had told us to stop being snobby and go see it. It was good advice.
Yes, the paths around the falls are concrete, complete with steps and even handrails. And yes, it was crowded. However, the falls itself was so beautiful we forgave its commercialism. Plus, there were plenty of trails for people who wanted solitude, and it was easy to maintain social distancing.
The falls was the largest we had seen on our trip. It was easy to understand why it is called the Little Niagara or the Niagara of the South; it has Niagara-like velocity and power. Groups of people in colorful kayaks and rafts tried to paddle to its foot but were turned back by the power of the water.
We had read that Cumberland Falls was the only location in the entire Western Hemisphere where “moonbows” occur with regularity. Around the time of a full moon, the combination of steep gorge walls and the wide river could produce a moonbow, more accurately called a “lunar rainbow.” But no chance of a moonbow for us; we were in broad daylight.
Yet, as the spray rose into the air with a roar, we spotted a vivid rainbow, stretching all the way across the river. It was holding steady at the foot of the falls. Everyone forgot about social distancing as we rushed to take photographs.
It turned out that the falls regularly produces rainbows for its daytime visitors. We felt lucky. Even though we hadn’t seen a moonbow, we had seen a rainbow. As we turned our truck south and headed back to Louisiana, we knew we had accomplished our goals. We left Lake Charles healthy, and we returned healthy. We weren’t exactly isolated from people, but we also spent most of our time alone, enjoying the beauty of nature in solitude.
And, most importantly, we had gotten out of Dodge.