BATON ROUGE — Urging the state to “reject the partisan rancor and dysfunction that plagues Washington,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards began his second term Monday without the budget crises that crowded out other debates across his first four years, but with a more conservative Legislature that could create new clashes over spending.
The 53-year-old Democrat took his oath of office on the steps of the Louisiana Capitol, in a rainy ceremony overshadowed by the college football national championship between LSU and Clemson in New Orleans. The game sidelined the traditional black-tie inaugural ball, as Edwards and many other Louisiana officials were going to watch LSU in the Superdome on Monday night.
The Deep South’s only Democratic governor, Edwards stunned Republicans with his re-election victory in the ruby red state — overcoming President Donald Trump’s efforts to unseat him. The moderate governor drew enough crossparty support for a win with his focus on bipartisan, statespecific issues.
He continued the theme at his inaugural ceremony, again dubbed “Louisiana First.”
“The primary reason we have been able to make so much progress is because we chose not to let the dysfunctional, hyper-partisan politics of Washington, D.C., paralyze our state. We rejected the notion that people from different parties can’t work together in good faith,” Edwards said.
Six other Republican statewide elected officials also were sworn in for new terms: Lt.Gov. Billy Nungesser, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Attorney General Jeff Landry, Treasurer John Schroder, Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain and Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon.
A West Point graduate and former Army Ranger, Edwards was a state House lawmaker when he won the governor’s seat in the 2015 election. In his first term as Louisiana’s 56th governor, he expanded Medicaid, lowering the state’s uninsured rate below the national average, and championed a bipartisan rewrite of criminal sentencing laws that reduced the prison population.
The term was marked by disputes with House Republicans over how to stabilize Louisiana’s finances and end the cycle of hefty budget gaps Edwards inherited from Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal.
Edwards and the House GOP wrangled about finances across 10 legislative sessions over three years before agreeing on a package of tax increases that ended the shortfalls. In the final year of the term, Edwards and lawmakers plugged new money into teacher pay raises, early childhood education and investments in public colleges.
The governor is proposing another round of hikes in education spending this year, focusing in particular on early learning programs.