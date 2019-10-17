JENNINGS — The Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury heard a request Wednesday from a rural drainage district to help open up and clean out Bayou Serpent on Manuel Road in Fenton.
Joe Ezell of Consolidate Gravity Drainage District No. 1 said the drainage district has had a problem with water backing up after a new bridge was installed on Manuel Road. He asked the Police Jury to consider sharing the cost of placing a bypass so the water can get by.
“It’s backing water up above and hurting drainage,” Ezell said.
A rail car could be installed so that when the water gets “real high,” it will have a bypass to go around and help the drainage, he said.
“Since that bridge was finished, the drainage has slowed down a lot and I know we can’t do anything with the bridge,” Ezell said. “We have to do something to divert the water.” Much of the drainage problems is caused by the old pylons which were left after the new bridge was installed. The old pylons, along with the new pylons, and angle of the bridge are catching the debris and blocking half the drainage flow, he said. Ezell asked the Police Jury to consider regular maintenance to clean out the debris which builds up against the bridge pylons, The Gravity Drainage District is also looking into getting a grinder to grind trees that are in the bayou to try to help with the flow.
Police Jury President Donald Woods said the panel will look into what can be done to help the drainage district to open up and clean the bayou.
Engineer Alex Guillory of Bluewing Civil Consulting said he has canoed down Bayou Serpent from Manuel Road to U.S. 165 and the canals are in relatively good shape. There are fallen trees about every 400 to 500 feet that restrict some of the flow during high water events, he said.
“I think that the big constriction is on the upstream side of the Manuel Road bridge with continued debris pile up and sediment building up,” Guillory said.
He said the natural flow of the water wants to push up against the northern side of the channel and keeps it relative clean. However, during big water events the debris piles up on the south side blocking the channel, he said.