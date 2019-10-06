On this 4th craft out of five to make a Halloween arrangement, we are going to explore yarn pom-poms. I have seen these pom-pom crafts show up all over Pinterest. I came across one that was Halloween themed for making a pumpkin, spider, and ghost garland. I will not be making a garland, but using the steps to create a ghost, a spider, and by accident, I made a susuwatari (wondering soot) to add to my arrangement.
I know them as Makkuro kurosuke まっくろくろすけ but they are also called susuwatari. They are the fictitious black soot sprites that appear in the famous anime movies My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away by Hayao Miyazaki. As most sprites are, they are mischievous but if you gain their trust, they will help you out any way they can.
So let me tell you how I made the spider, which leads into my accidental makkuro kurosuke.
I wrapped black yarn around a kitchen table chair 75 times. You could also use a piece of cardboard. The chair I used measured about 16” across. I took it off the back of the chair and laid the wrapped yarn on the table. After cutting two 12” strands of yarn, I tied the looped yarn into thirds using a surgeon’s knot. (After doing this, I now recommend tying the looped yarn into fourths if your chair back measures the same as mine - I wasted a lot of yarn trimming when I could have made another spider.)
I then cut the ends of the loop and between my two knots. I now had three black yarn bundles. I started trimming my bundles down until I ended up with a little poof ball. This is where I realized that I was also making a susuwatari. I then spread out the poof ball to where the yarn that tied it together was visible. I took two black pipe cleaners and cut them into fourths so that I would have eight legs for my spider. I put them in middle of the tied area – four on each side – and then used the tails from the knot to tie them to the body.
I wanted to add eyes to my spider and knowing that they have eight eyes, I wasn’t sure how to place them so I looked up spider eyes. I’m not a huge fan of spiders…they give me the heebie-jeebies, so when I did this search, I cringed a lot. I then changed my search to “spider eye position” and from there I found that there were a ton of positions in which I could place my spider’s eyeballs. I chose the easiest of all with four medium sized eyeballs on top and four smaller eyeballs on the bottom. I glued them down with hot glue. I did the exact same thing for my second spider. I placed my “wondering soot” aside to work on my ghosts.
For the ghosts, I did the same wrapping around the chair. This time, I wrapped the yarn approximately 150 times, almost using the whole skein of yarn. After, I removed it from the chair and cut just one loop so I ended up with one long bunch of yarn. I then cut the yarn bunch into fourths. After that, I cut eight pieces of yarn about 12” in length. I tied a piece of yarn around the center of the first bunch using a surgeon’s knot. I then folded half of the yarn overtop of the other half to create my ghost head; smoothed out any stray yarn pieces and tied the other piece of yarn around my ghost head.
To get these ready for my arrangement, I slipped a skewer through the bottom of the ghost and used hot glue to secure it to the ghost. I did the same thing for the spider by placing the skewer in the center of the legs and hot glued the skewer to the spider.
These are now ready for my arrangement.
Back to my soot…The only thing I needed to add to my soot ball was eyeballs. I cut two small circles out of white felt and hot glued them to my poof ball. I then took apart two small eyeballs and used the black center of the eyeball. I used a small dab of fabric glue to secure the black dots to the white felt to create the eyeballs for my makkuro kurosuke. My mischievous soot sprite was added to my arrangement by making a slip knot out of the left over piece of yarn I used to tie off the yarn in the beginning. I slipped it over one of the vase tentacles. He will most likely live here through the final arrangement process.
As always, happy crafting!
Creative Crafting with Kim prints on Sundays. If you would like to advertise your crafting business or sell leftover crafting supplies call the American Press Classified department at 337-494-4000 or email kking@americanpress.com. Deadline to place an ad is Friday at 4pm. Feedback about this article can be sent to kking@americanpress.com.