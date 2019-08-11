About a year and a half ago, our department ended up with a big plastic container of candy. It has since then become our office candy jar and a little bit of an eyesore. People take candy and add candy to the plastic bucket as they please. A little over a month ago, I decided that we needed a proper candy jar. And… I’ve been sitting on this project, racking my brain on how to make something worthy of displaying in the office.
We needed a container that has a lid in order to keep any unwanted critters out of our candy. This was my first hurdle. My mother-in-law is always watching out for me and found an ice bucket with a lid. Since it was an ice bucket, we got a candy scoop as a bonus. My next hurdle was inspiration. About a bazillion ideas ran through my mind for weeks. I stared at that metal can tossing ideas around. All of a sudden, while I was deep in thought about this candy jar, the 1982 pop song “I Want Candy” by Bow Wow Wow popped into my head. It’s a catchy little tune and I couldn’t get it out of my mind. So my candy jar idea was born.
I went to elementary school in the 80’s so I released my inner child who was a little obsessed with Lisa Frank folders to help with the inspiration of this project. In the days of Cabbage Patch Kids, My Little Pony, Big Wheel, He-Man, Rainbow Brite, JEM and the Holograms, etc., one thing is for sure, bright, neon colors were the thing! Spray paint was popular too so I found the brightest pink spray paint I could find at my local craft store. Also at the craft store, I found the perfect stickers to complete the candy pail.
Don’t ever underestimate the ability for stickers to make an impact to your craft projects! After 2-3 coats of spray paint on the pail and lid, I plotted out where I was going to put the quote “I want candy”. I chose the glittery letters to spell out the saying and placed them across the jar. I then placed candy stickers in a diagonal pattern around the pail to symbolize the look of a candy cane. On the lid, I placed the long candy stickers in a zig-zag pattern and filled in the empty spaces with the smaller candy pieces. This candy jar is now complete and ready for it’s new home in the office along with being filled with some of the office’s favorite candy.
As always, happy crafting!
