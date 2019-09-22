Sometimes, less is more. As the second craft in this series to make a Halloween arrangement, I found that saying to be true with making coffee filter bats. Both bats came out looking great; I just aesthetically preferred the less inky bat.
Coffee filter bats would be a wonderful craft to do with children. It doesn’t take long and kids would have fun making and designing their own Halloween bat. I saw this craft on Pinterest and pinned it to my “Crafty” board to make sure I was able to find it again. After going from one website to another from the pin, I finally got to one with instructions. I made my bats using different materials than the author of the article; I used what I had on hand in lieu of purchasing the materials she had listed. If you would like to read her article, the website is onelittleproject.com.
I love my coffee…I do not brew a single cup, no. I brew a whole pot on the weekend and will usually finish it by noon. My coffee filters are made for 8-12 cup machines but a smaller coffee filter can be used.
For the stamp, I used two similar designs from the Stampin’ Up “Abstract Impressions” set and placed them on the same stamp block. Any stamp in any design, can be used for this project. I started stamping the first coffee filter with purple. I filled the majority of the white space. I then went back over it with some black. I did the same thing for the second coffee filter, but before stamping, I folded the filter in half. I only stamped the top half and did not put as much ink on this filter as the first.
Next, I folded the first filter in half and laid both stamped filters on a tinfoil covered cookie sheet. I then went to town like Jackson Pollock, dripping and splattering water on the filters. I thought this was the most fun; watching the inks react to the water and run together. I made sure that each coffee filter was amply covered in water, but that the filters were not soaked. I took the coffee filters outside to dry in the sun for about 20 minutes. If you do this project when it is raining, you can dry them indoors. It will probably take a little longer to completely dry.
Once the filters were dry – I checked on them frequently so they wouldn’t blow away – I folded them in half again. From the fold, I cut inward arcs around the rounded edge of the filter. I unfolded them once so that they were still folded in half. I then gathered the center and stuck it in the clothespin. I placed a little dab of tacky glue in between the mouth of the clothespin to keep it closed.
My bewitching bats were now complete.
I contemplated adding more to the bats – glitter glue on the edges of the wings, painted purple glitter Mod Podge on the clothes pin, drawing on or sticking googly eyeballs on the head of the clothespin – but as I stated in the beginning, sometimes less is more, and I am very satisfied with how these turned out. But, you may want to go all out and make your bats with lots of bling.
For the arrangement, I will be sticking a bat on one of the three glass tentacles with a raised glue dot and I will save the other for when the arrangement is almost complete to fill any empty spaces.
And as always, happy crafting!
Creative Crafting with Kim prints on Sundays. If you would like to advertise your crafting business or sell leftover crafting supplies call the American Press Classified department at 337-494-4000 or email kking@americanpress.com. Deadline to place an ad is Friday at 4pm. Feedback about this article can be sent to kking@americanpress.com.