WELSH — Those longing for some live music and outdoor fun have something to look forward to Friday as the town of Welsh hosts the inaugural Downtown Throwdown Live.
The free outdoor music event will take place 6-8 p.m. at the corner of South Adams and East South Street.
Class Act, a variety rock band, includes members Gwen Auld, Shane Pitre, Kevin McGee and Brian Wild, will be playing a collection from ballads to upbeat groovy tunes.
With over 100 years of combined experience in their respective fields, the individual band members are joined together with a unified vision of musical talent and professionalism.
“Class Act is a local band with one of its band members, Kevin McGee of Welsh,” Town Clerk Eva Kibodeaux said. “Kevin approached the mayor about volunteering to play downtown two hours at no charge to the town, if they were willing to let them perform and close down the streets.”
“And the mayor thought it was a good idea to do something downtown and have something for the people to do in Welsh.”
The town has lifted its open container ban to allow those in attendance to bring their own alcohol and ice chests. No glass bottles will be allowed.
Food and craft vendors are also invited to set up during the event. Sausage po-boys will be among the items available.
“We are hoping this will be something that everyone will want to get outside and enjoy,” she said.
Organizers hope to make Downtown Throwdown Live an annual event with different bands performing over a four-week period.
“There is talk of making this a regular event to give people something to do,” she said. “We’re going to test it to see how this one goes and if it goes well maybe it will be something we can do every so often.”
Parking will be available in the downtown area.