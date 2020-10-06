Delta quickly intensified into a Category 4 storm overnight with the potential to strengthen even more before striking the Gulf Coast later this week.
Donald Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Lake Charles office, said Delta was upgraded from a tropical storm Monday afternoon
to a Category 4 hurricane Tuesday morning
.
“That is a very rapid intensification cycle and there is no indication that this rapid intensification cycle is going to abate any time soon,” Jones said. “It’s not out of the realm of possibility it could become a Category 5 hurricane as the storm approaches and moves over the Yucatan Peninsula.”
Out of an abundance of caution, the Calcasieu Parish School Board canceled schools for the rest of the week.
“While we are aware that this decision to close is coming early, we want to give families enough time to prepare given the current circumstances in our parish,” spokesperson Holly Holland said. “We know that many of our families are dealing with damages from Hurricane Laura, and the same can still be said for many of our schools. We feel that this decision is the best interest of all of our students, faculty and staff.”
She said the school board will provide updated information to families regarding the status of school no later than Sunday at 5 p.m.
Jones said once Hurricane Delta reaches the Yucatan Peninsula, the storm should weaken slightly before moving into the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night
.
Jones said the current forecast calls for possible landfall across Southwest or south central Louisiana late Friday or early Saturday as a Category 2 or 3 hurricane.
“I know that’s not what we want to hear, but we have to take it as it comes,” he said.
He said the storm is “relatively compact” and that’s why it’s been able to intensify so fast.
“This is a much smaller eye, and a much smaller storm,” he said. “The thing about small storms is it can ramp up really fast. It’s not a large storm but it’s a strong storm.”
He said the storm could bring life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds are expected along and east of its track as it moves inland across Louisiana.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has already declared a State of Emergency.
“We have seen an active hurricane season already, with a devastating hit in Southwest Louisiana from Hurricane Laura. It would be a mistake for anyone in Louisiana to let down their guard,” Edwards said.