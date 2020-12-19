Giving holiday gifts, volunteering our time for a worthy cause or donating to a favorite charity not only makes us feel good, it’s also good for us, according to a 2006 National Institutes of Health study.
“It activates regions of the brain associated with pleasure, social connection and trust … producing the positive feeling known as the helper’s high,” according to the Jason Marsh and Jill Suttie article, “5 Ways Giving Is Good for You.”
One article by John Haltiwanger about the results of this and other studies on the blessedness of giving versus receiving put it like this: Money can’t buy happiness, unless you spend it on others.
A Harvard Business School “questioned 632 Americans about their level of income and what they spent their money on” writes Haltiwanger. “They were asked to rate their own happiness.”
Higher incomes didn’t illicit higher “happy” scores. Giving did.
To practice giving, one does not have to look far.
The following are only a few examples of local charitable organizations whose goal is to benefit children and families. Fundraising has been significantly impacted by COVID and the storms. Some of these nonprofits have damage to their buildings.
Oasis, A Safe Haven for Survivors of Domestic and Sexual Violence helps women achieve a life free from abuse that sometimes results in homelessness by providing shelter, education and advocacy of domestic violence.
According to Executive Director Kathy Williams, Oasis is not able to house women and children in their shelter since Hurricane Laura because of damages. Williams is waiting on insurance, like so many others, she said.
“Some of our women and children have been sheltered in hotels and some are living with family,” Williams said. “We are providing all of our services.”
Oasis also had to cancel the after-school playground group of 12 youngsters. An Oasis staffer received nine phone calls last week from women requesting restraining orders. Oasis has two legal advocates to complete those orders and other services. Advocates were called out to hospitals several times for sexual assault cases.
Williams agreed that current circumstances have impacted even the best relationships causing tension, but there is good news to report.
“The ‘When Men Murder Women’ report just came out,” Williams said. “Louisiana is usually ranked number one or number 2. This year they’re ranked number 5.”
Generally, Oasis helps 35 to 40 families during the holidays by purchasing Christmas gifts for the kids and a turkey through its Adopt A Family program.
“It’s completely confidential for the giver and the receiver,” Williams said.
To find out how to adopt a family impacted by domestic or sexual abuse, call 337-436-4552.
Contributing to Southwest Louisiana Family and Youth Counseling Agency can provide vital services to children and families as they begin the recovery process in the wake of this life-changing disaster.
“We have been very impressed with the resiliency of Southwest Louisiana and its people,” said Julio Galan, CEO. “We are busy on a daily basis trying to recover physically, clean up our damaged homes, pick up trash and put our lives back together. But when we stop and sit down, our emotions become an issue for many of us.”
Mental health is key in the process of recovery, according to Galan.
“It is important to take care of our mental health so we can take care of our homes, our families and our lives.”
One of the six divisions that benefit from gifts to SWLA FYC is the Shannon Cox Counseling Center. Licensed and professionally credentialed clinicians and para-professionals provide a wide range of constructive and life-changing services in the form of counseling, consultation and education. Based on the belief that all individuals possess the ability to solve their own challenges and live a healthy life when support is available, counselors and engagement specialists utilize a strength-based, client-directed and outcome-informed approach.
Other SWLA FYC divisions that benefit families and children include the Autism Support Alliance, Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), the Children’s Advocacy Center, Children and Families Action Network (CFAN), and The Leadership Center for Youth (TLC).
The Autism Support Alliance offers opportunities to persons who want to enjoy more positive experiences in verbal and nonverbal communication, problem solving, expressing emotions and engaging in appropriate social interaction.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) are trained volunteers who speak in court for the best interests of a child who has been removed from his or her home due to abuse and/or neglect. These volunteers are ordinary people from all walks of life who step up to assist judges in getting to know the child and their specific case.
The Children’s Advocacy Center is a child-friendly facility designed to coordinate services for children who have been reported as sexually or severely physically abused.
Children & Families Action Network (CFAN) promotes mission-based advocacy to increase civic engagement, encourage community-wide collaboration, and serve as a catalyst for system changes in public policy.
The Leadership Center for Youth (TLC) provides opportunities for positive youth development. Committed to shaping today’s youth into strong leaders for tomorrow, TLC provides youth with opportunities for leadership development, career exploration, civic engagement and service learning.
Persons who wish to support only one division of FYC may do so. To find out how to volunteer or financially support the efforts of FYC, call
(337) 436-9533.
Big Brothers Big Sisters
seeks to change the lives of children facing adversity for the better, forever. Mentors nurture children, which strengthens community.
Because of damages sustained to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana building, the community and extended SWLA family, enrollment and matching youth was temporarily paused, according to Alex Stinchcomb, marketing and development manager.
However, now that the community is on the mend, there has been an increase in donations and enrollment of Littles and volunteers, Stinchcomb said in an email to the American Press.
“Fall enrollment is now open for Big Brothers Big Sisters of SWLA, and we are in need of adult mentors,” Stinchcomb said.
An easy way to help this program — and score a great gift to wrap and put under the tree to yourself or someone on your list — is to purchase a BBBS branded SWLA Strong tshirt found on the Shop SWLA website. To purchase, type the following in the browser: shopswla.com/product/ bbbsbigger-together. Five dollars from each sale will benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana mentoring program’s Hurricane Laura relief efforts.
Call (337) 478-5437 to find out more.