For the first time in recent history, Beauregard Parish officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents, as Hurricane Delta eyes a landfall near southwest Louisiana as early as Friday afternoon.
The order came from the Beauregard Parish Unified Command Group, which consists of leaders throughout the parish including DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton, Sheriff Mark Herford, Merryville Mayor Sheila Smith, Police Jury President Mike Harper and Parish Administrator Bryan McReynolds, and School Board Superintendent Timothy Cooley.
Sheriff Herford said the decision to issue the mandatory evacuation order was a unanimous decision agreed upon by the entire group.
“It was definitely something we all agreed was wise and needed to be done. Legally, we know that we cannot force anyone from their home if they wish to remain, but we need the community to take this storm seriously and be prepared if they do choose to remain,” Herford told the American Press.
Herford said the reason behind the strong order was the current state of the parish’s infrastructure and the large amount of properties still damaged from Hurricane Laura’s devastation.
“There are already weakened structures all throughout our area, and on top of that we have trees that have been weakened, but have not yet fallen. The winds from this storm could bring those trees, or just the tree tops down even so there is potential for more damage still, as well as flooding,” Herford stated.
Ahead of Delta’s arrival, Herford and other local leaders said they are spending the next 24 hours preparing their offices to meet the needs of the community immediately after the storm hits. While many local resources took a hit from Hurricane Laura, Herford said he remains confident that the parish stands ready to respond without delay.
“I can say that the sheriff’s office is in great shape. Because Laura was so recent, it is fresh on our minds that we are actually better prepared and ready to jump back into that battle-ready position. We have some significant challenges still to tackle, but I am confident that we as a parish are going to come out of this ok,” he stated.
A parish-wide dawn to dusk curfew will be put in place for Beauregard beginning Friday morninguntil further notice, and residents are advised to remain off of roadways as weather conditions deteriorate.
In DeRidder, street and utility crews announced Thursday afternoon that they are on standby, and police officials reported an increase in patrols as they begin working alongside Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials to assist with traffic flow.
Residents who remain in the area are reminded that as wind speeds reach 40 miles per hour, emergency vehicles including police and ambulance vehicles will not be able to respond to emergencies until conditions improve. This could potentially leave residents without access to emergency services for up to 72 hours.