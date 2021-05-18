Due to a power outage and heavy floodwaters around our office, today’s American Press is available as a free e-Edition at americanpress.com.
Click ePaper in the top left corner of our homepage then click ePaper Login to read Tuesday’s edition,
Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. High 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Localized flooding is possible.
Updated: May 18, 2021 @ 11:45 am
Due to a power outage and heavy floodwaters around our office, today’s American Press is available as a free e-Edition at americanpress.com.
Click ePaper in the top left corner of our homepage then click ePaper Login to read Tuesday’s edition,
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription