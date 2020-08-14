Some customers of the American Press in the Sulphur and Carlyss areas may experience late or no delivery of their weekend newspapers due to several issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Rest assured, we are working hard to deliver your newspaper as soon as possible while caring for the health and safety of our team members.
Due to the delays, the American Press is temporarily offering its online edition free to readers.
We regret this inconvenience for our customers and thank you for your understanding.